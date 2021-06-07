$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.52. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

