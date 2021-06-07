$0.50 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.68. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.67.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

