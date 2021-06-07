$0.67 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 194,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

