$0.71 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.61. 1,723,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,207. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

