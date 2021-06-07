$0.72 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.96. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,797,060 shares of company stock worth $104,330,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 7,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,402. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

