$0.94 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.98. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in First Merchants by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after acquiring an additional 535,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

