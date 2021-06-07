-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

SAVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.