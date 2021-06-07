$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.74. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 59,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 344,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

