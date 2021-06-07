-$1.60 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE FUN remained flat at $$46.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

