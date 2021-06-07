$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.64. 867,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,024. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.