$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.64. 867,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,024. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.