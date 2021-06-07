10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $113.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,735 shares of company stock valued at $38,217,106. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.28. 924,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,251. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

