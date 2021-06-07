129,903 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

