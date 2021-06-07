$13.65 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $13.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the highest is $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,382 shares of company stock worth $70,857,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.87. 1,051,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.