150,000 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. OceanFirst Financial makes up about 1.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.25% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.21. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

