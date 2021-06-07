$181.54 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $181.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $738.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.39 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.11. 1,299,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

