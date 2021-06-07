$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Accenture reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.19. 1,404,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.40. Accenture has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

