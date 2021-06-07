$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.90. Century Communities posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

