$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $244.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.47 million and the lowest is $238.45 million. Groupon reported sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $985.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,308. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Groupon by 2,995.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $12,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

