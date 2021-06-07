$27.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $27.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.21 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, hitting $336.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The company has a market cap of $954.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.41. Facebook has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $337.69.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

