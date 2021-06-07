27,256 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

