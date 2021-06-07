$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce sales of $279.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

RRGB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 156,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,032. The firm has a market cap of $500.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

