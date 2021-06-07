$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

BERY stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 903,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

