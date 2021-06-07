$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

