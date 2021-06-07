$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,807. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

