$321.78 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $321.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $316.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,542,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 330,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

