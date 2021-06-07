$33.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce $33.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $133.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

