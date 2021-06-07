34,100 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lemonade by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMND traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,172. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.56. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

