3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $206.05 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

