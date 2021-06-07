$45.18 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post $45.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $46.60 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $181.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.61. 22,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

