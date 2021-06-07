468,121 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 468,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.93% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIND stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $863.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

