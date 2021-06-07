$475.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $475.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $489.23 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. 1,329,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,103. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

