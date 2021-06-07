$649.44 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $649.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.10 million and the lowest is $616.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

CG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 62,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

