$661.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $661.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $915.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.