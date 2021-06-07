$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $71.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.69 million to $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

