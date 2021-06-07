$84.81 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $84.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $352.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.02 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $341.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.95. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

