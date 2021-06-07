$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430 in the last three months. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.24. 78,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.10.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.