AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

