Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

AFIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $498.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

