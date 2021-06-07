Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $503.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.84 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

