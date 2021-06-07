Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.