African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Trading Down 0.2%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 108,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 97,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

