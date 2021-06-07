Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

ARGKF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

