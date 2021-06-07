Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.85

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 4785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

