Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $87.66. 1,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,121. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

