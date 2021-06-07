Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.96. 5,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $56.02.

