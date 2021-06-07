Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.15. 374,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

