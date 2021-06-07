Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 41.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 105,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 179.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. 64,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

