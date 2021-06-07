AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $78.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.77 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,345. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

