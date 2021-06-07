Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $236.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

