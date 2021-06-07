Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

